Whoa: 11 Years After Infamous Sex Tape, New Video Leaks Of Kim Kardashian, Ray J And A Penis

Just when you thought the Kim Kardashian and Ray J social media beef was dying down, another thing reminds everyone of their former relationship.

The two ex-lovers recently got into a public back-and-forth after Kardashian claimed she was high on ecstasy during the recording of their infamous 2007 sex tape. Well, Kim getting high may have some credibility to it, but how that’s being proven probably isn’t how she’d wish.

In never-before-seen footage leaked by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is seen walking around with a penis-shaped pipe. “This is what I got for Simone and Allison,” she says. “Nice pipe, huh? Can I smoke it now?”

Ray J then holds the pipe in-between his legs while Kim smokes it. In another scene from the video, Ray J is seen smoking weed and blowing the smoke into Kim’s mouth.

According to OK! Magazine, sources close to Kanye West say he’s angry about the tape and believes Ray J is the one behind leaking it.

“Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape,” the source said. “Kanye is furious, has a bunch of questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak. Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected.”

In November, Kim Kardashian called Ray J a “pathological liar” for revealing some pretty kinky habits his former lover had. The two reality stars dated from 2003 to 2006.