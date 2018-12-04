'Surviving R. Kelly' Screen Evacuated After A Bomb Threat

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The trailer for Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary showcased the struggle of women who recently came forward with a multitude of allegations against the singer.
A New York screening for the highly anticipated docu-series was evacuated after a threat was called into the venue.
#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke was one of many guests who confirmed news of the shocking evacuation. "So... Y'ALL ARE NOT GOING TO BELIEVE THIS! Tonight was a private screening of the @lifetimetv documentary #survivingRkelly where his survivors, parents of survivors, and folks featured in the doc were gathered and a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down. #muteRkelly," she shared on Twitter.
So...Y’ALL ARE NOT GOING TO BELIEVE THIS!— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) December 5, 2018
Tonight was a private screening of the @lifetimetv documentary #survivingRkelly where his survivors, parents of survivors, and folks featured in the doc were gathered and a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down. #muteRkelly
Popular activists Feminista Jones, Jamilah Lemieux and April Reign also confirmed the threat.
The #SurvivingRKelly premiere was just evacuated because we received a threat. The survivors were whisked away. I have the full video on IG and I'm gonna post clips in this thread— ♈️☀️~Femme~🌙♌️ (@FeministaJones) December 5, 2018
Here with @JamilahLemieux @TaranaBurke and more pic.twitter.com/TXS3ANNVHz
THE #survivingRKelly SCREENING WAS JUST SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF A THREAT TO THE VENUE— Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) December 5, 2018
I’m at a screening for Surviving R Kelly. And a threat was called in. The police are here and we had to evacuate. #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/4Jtyja5DQN— April (@ReignOfApril) December 5, 2018
A Lifetime representative revealed there was a gun threat called into the venue where the screening was being held. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime explained, "As a precaution we evacuated. Tonight's all about the safety of everyone, we're not even thinking of what to do next, yet."
Reps from Lifetime also confirmed that the anonymous call originated in the crooner's hometown of Chicago.
Surviving R. Kelly is set to premiere Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
