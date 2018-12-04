'Surviving R. Kelly' Screen Evacuated After A Bomb Threat

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 15: R. Kelly performs at ORACLE Arena on January 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The call was reportedly placed in the crooner's hometown of Chicago.

The trailer for Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary showcased the struggle of women who recently came forward with a multitude of allegations against the singer.

A New York screening for the highly anticipated docu-series was evacuated after a threat was called into the venue.

#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke was one of many guests who confirmed news of the shocking evacuation. "So... Y'ALL ARE NOT GOING TO BELIEVE THIS! Tonight was a private screening of the @lifetimetv documentary #survivingRkelly where his survivors, parents of survivors, and folks featured in the doc were gathered and a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down. #muteRkelly," she shared on Twitter.

Popular activists Feminista Jones, Jamilah Lemieux and April Reign also confirmed the threat.

A Lifetime representative revealed there was a gun threat called into the venue where the screening was being held. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime explained, "As a precaution we evacuated. Tonight's all about the safety of everyone, we're not even thinking of what to do next, yet."

Reps from Lifetime also confirmed that the anonymous call originated in the crooner's hometown of Chicago.

Surviving R. Kelly is set to premiere Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

