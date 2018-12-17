Princess Love Forced To Remove Pictures Of Her Daughter From Social Media After Trolls Attack

Social media can be a pretty cruel place. The stress of anonymous trolls leaving hurtful comments has sparked a variety of reactions from celebs. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love recently announced a drastic change she made in light of the negativity she encountered on social media.

The new mom swore off posting pictures of her six month old daughter, Melody Love Norwood, after reviewing some of the comments left under her pictures on Instagram. "The disgusting things people right [sic] under the picture of a child. I WILL NEVER POST MELODY'S PHOTO EVER AGAIN ON SOCIAL MEDIA," she vented.

True to her word, Princess Love scrubbed her Instagram account clean of any pictures of her daughter. The reality star's husband Ray J doesn't appear to share the same sentiment. He still has pictures of their baby girl present on his IG.

Written by BET Staff