Toya Wright Secretly Weds Her Longtime Boyfriend

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Robert "Red" Rushing and Toya Wright attend Trap Music Museum VIP Preview at Trap Music Museum on September 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Toya Wright Secretly Weds Her Longtime Boyfriend

She spilled the tea on "T.I. & Tiny's Friends and Family Hustle."

Published 1 week ago

Congrats are in order for reality star and author Toya Wright.

The proud mom of two recently revealed that she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Robert "Red" Rushing.

She spilled the beans in an exclusive sneak peek at last night's (Dec 17) episode of T.I. and Tiny's: Friends and Family Hustle, which she posted and then deleted on Instagram.

Toya confirmed that she and Red tied the knot when she was confronted by her close friend Tiny Harris about rumors that she got hitched in a private ceremony during a recent baecation.

Earlier this year, rumors that Toya Wright and Red Rushing quietly eloping surfaced after one of her friends screamed, "Toya's getting married!" in an Instagram post she shared while vacationing in Greece.

Toya Wright kept details about her relationship with the NBA agent and clothing-line owner under wraps until after they welcomed their daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, back in February. She was previously married to Lil Wayne, with whom she shares daughter Reginae Carter, from 2004-2006 and Mickey "Memphitz" Wright from 2011-2016.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs