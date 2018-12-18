Toya Wright Secretly Weds Her Longtime Boyfriend

The proud mom of two recently revealed that she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Robert "Red" Rushing .

She spilled the beans in an exclusive sneak peek at last night's (Dec 17) episode of T.I. and Tiny's: Friends and Family Hustle, which she posted and then deleted on Instagram.

Toya confirmed that she and Red tied the knot when she was confronted by her close friend Tiny Harris about rumors that she got hitched in a private ceremony during a recent baecation.

Earlier this year, rumors that Toya Wright and Red Rushing quietly eloping surfaced after one of her friends screamed, "Toya's getting married!" in an Instagram post she shared while vacationing in Greece.

Toya Wright kept details about her relationship with the NBA agent and clothing-line owner under wraps until after they welcomed their daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, back in February. She was previously married to Lil Wayne, with whom she shares daughter Reginae Carter, from 2004-2006 and Mickey "Memphitz" Wright from 2011-2016.