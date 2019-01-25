So Tragic: Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner

Two months after Kim Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles-area home, the exact cause of her passing is being reported.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office revealed that the actress/model died of lobar pneumonia.

Prior to her death, sources closely connected to Porter shared that she was suffering from a severe flu. Things seemingly intensified the night before she was found dead and went into cardiac arrest, with her reportedly telling those close to her that she was not feeling well.

Porter's death heavily rocked the hip-hop community as she grew to become a staple and familiar face of the early 1990s, dating Diddy on and off for over a decade. The two shared three children together.

Following her death, the music mogul delivered a moving eulogy at her funeral, sharing with attendees how she helped him deal with depression.

"I was really depressed, and I don't know why," he said. "I just went through a dark, dark time. She would come over... Even though we wasn't together like that, she was that type of person. It's hard to love someone when you ain't with them."