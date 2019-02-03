Jussie Smollett Called Himself 'The Gay Tupac' At First Concert After Attack

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a homophobic and racist hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 29. In his first concert since the attack, which was already way before the incident, the 35-year-old is speaking out.

On stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Smollett said, “I’m not fully healed yet but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherfuckers win! I will always stand for love. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love."



Jussie also explained some details that have been misreported in the press, "I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken. I went to the director immediately. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform but said to take care, obviously and, above all, I fought the f*ck back.” He then paused and said, "I'm the gay Tupac."

He also added, “Be as Black, be as proud, be as gay… Now is the time. Be Blacker. Be gayer!”



See a clip from the show below: