Jussie Smollett Called Himself 'The Gay Tupac' At First Concert After Attack

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Jussie Smollett was the victim of a homophobic and racist hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 29. In his first concert since the attack, which was already way before the incident, the 35-year-old is speaking out.
On stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Smollett said, “I’m not fully healed yet but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with y’all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherfuckers win! I will always stand for love. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love."
Jussie also explained some details that have been misreported in the press, "I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked. They were not broken. I went to the director immediately. I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in L.A. and Chicago cleared me to perform but said to take care, obviously and, above all, I fought the f*ck back.” He then paused and said, "I'm the gay Tupac."
He also added, “Be as Black, be as proud, be as gay… Now is the time. Be Blacker. Be gayer!”
See a clip from the show below:
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS