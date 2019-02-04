Report: Kiyomi Leslie Claims Bow Wow Started Their Violent Brawl After He Saw Her Chatting With Another Man

Now, a new police report indicates that the altercation happened as a result of the rapper going into a jealous rage after seeing his girlfriend chatting with another man.

According to TMZ, Leslie, who called the police at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday to report Bow Wow for assault, explained to them that the fight began when they got home from a party. The reality starlet, who appears on Growing Up Hip Hop, claimed that the rapper was angry that she was talking with another man at the event, and, once they got home, he attacked her.

In the police report, she claimed he hit her in the head, pulled her hair, dragged her from her bedroom and ordered her to "get the hell out."

Bow Wow did not deny the accusations made about his jealousy, telling the cops she "disrespected him" by hanging "all over another man's body." The site states that he added that Leslie went on to call him a "b***h a*s n***er" when he confronted her about getting close to the mystery man.

While he admitted to being jealous, Bow Wow claimed he simply told Leslie to leave their home and placed her belongings by the door. That is when he alleged that she "grabbed a night stand lamp and threw it at him." While, according to his account, she missed, he claimed she did manage to scratch his face with the object, which was seen in his mug shot.

Despite their differing stories, both Bow Wow and Leslie were arrested and booked for battery.