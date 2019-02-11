Watch Boris Kodjoe Battle His Wife Nicole Ari Parker On Lip Sync Battle

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Boris Kodjoe is apparently full of surprises.
The Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star recently surprised his wife Nicole Ari Parker by making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle.
Boris performed Meghan Trainor’s hit “No Excuses” in, um, full and revealing costume, donning a silver jumpsuit, complete with makeup and wig. Nicole’s reaction? Priceless.
Boris Kodjoe’s episode of Lip Sync Battle will air on Valentines Day (February 14) at 9 pm EST. See the full set below.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS