Watch Boris Kodjoe Battle His Wife Nicole Ari Parker On Lip Sync Battle

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Boris Kodjoe attends the Disney and ABC Television 2019 TCA Winter press tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Is this how you keep a marriage going strong?

Published 2 days ago

Boris Kodjoe is apparently full of surprises.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star recently surprised his wife Nicole Ari Parker by making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle.

Boris performed Meghan Trainor’s hit “No Excuses” in, um, full and revealing costume, donning a silver jumpsuit, complete with makeup and wig. Nicole’s reaction? Priceless.

Boris Kodjoe’s episode of Lip Sync Battle will air on Valentines Day (February 14) at 9 pm EST. See the full set below.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

