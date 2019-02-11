Watch Boris Kodjoe Battle His Wife Nicole Ari Parker On Lip Sync Battle

Boris Kodjoe is apparently full of surprises.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood co-star recently surprised his wife Nicole Ari Parker by making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle.

Boris performed Meghan Trainor’s hit “No Excuses” in, um, full and revealing costume, donning a silver jumpsuit, complete with makeup and wig. Nicole’s reaction? Priceless.

Boris Kodjoe’s episode of Lip Sync Battle will air on Valentines Day (February 14) at 9 pm EST. See the full set below.