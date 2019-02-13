Report: Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Are Dating

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Blac Chyna, shortly after breaking things off with her now ex Kid Buu, has reportedly linked up with rapper Soulja Boy, and, according to new reports, the two met in an pretty unconventional way.
TMZ reports that Chyna and the "Crank Dat" rapper have been "secretly dating" for a little more than week, with their romantic relationship blossoming from a mutual Instagram DM interaction.
After meeting, virtually, the two reportedly met in person at Sean Kingston's Los Angeles penthouse, just last week, where things "got heated — in a good way."
The reported new couple is said to have grown so close in such a short period of time that they attended a few Grammy parties together with those around them remaining under the impression that they're just good friends.
This comes just a couple of weeks after the police were called to settle a disturbance at a Hawaii hotel room where Chyna was staying with her ex-boyfriend Kid Buu. After she reportedly accused him of cheating, things allegedly got violent with her allegedly scratching him and him slamming her into a wall.
