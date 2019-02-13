Report: Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Are Dating

Blac Chyna , shortly after breaking things off with her now ex Kid Buu , has reportedly linked up with rapper Soulja Boy , and, according to new reports, the two met in an pretty unconventional way.

TMZ reports that Chyna and the "Crank Dat" rapper have been "secretly dating" for a little more than week, with their romantic relationship blossoming from a mutual Instagram DM interaction.

After meeting, virtually, the two reportedly met in person at Sean Kingston's Los Angeles penthouse, just last week, where things "got heated — in a good way."

The reported new couple is said to have grown so close in such a short period of time that they attended a few Grammy parties together with those around them remaining under the impression that they're just good friends.

This comes just a couple of weeks after the police were called to settle a disturbance at a Hawaii hotel room where Chyna was staying with her ex-boyfriend Kid Buu. After she reportedly accused him of cheating, things allegedly got violent with her allegedly scratching him and him slamming her into a wall.