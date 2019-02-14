Tamar Braxton Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Made Black History At The Same Damn Time

However, a glimmer of hope was presented when, on Wednesday night (February 13), Tamar Braxton was crowned the first-ever Black winner in the entire Big Brother franchise.

African-Americans everywhere have been taking to social media to express their disappointment in the somber developments of this year's Black History Month, with seemingly more setbacks than celebrations happening within the Black community.

In the two-hour season two finale of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother, Braxton made it all the way to the end, with another African-American contestant, former NFL star Ricky Williams, taking home the second place prize of $50,000.

To make Braxton's victory even sweeter, she received a unanimous vote from all the evicted house guests who returned to choose the season's winner. This is only the second time this has happened in the show's 19 seasons, excluding the celebrity spin-off, which currently only has two.

Fans also pointed out that Braxton broke the long-standing "first-in" curse where the first house guest to enter the Big Brother house fails to make it to the end. The singer was the very first contestant to enter the doors.

In addition to taking home the grand prize of $250,000, the "Love & War" singer also left the show with a mended friendship with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who, following her emotional eviction from the game, teared up while expressing her gratitude for repairing her relationship with her old friend.

Take a look at Braxton's winning moment, below: