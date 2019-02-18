Report: T.I. Shuts Down Production On ‘Family Hustle’ After His Sister Is Hospitalized Following Car Crash

As a result of the horrible news, the rapper, along with his wife Tiny, has reportedly decided to halt production on his reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle to focus completely on her care.

We have been praying for T.I . 's sister, Precious Harris, since news broke that she had landed in the ICU after getting into a serious car accident in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the couple has "zero interest" in filming the VH1 reality show without Precious. They reportedly made the official decision to halt production this past Wednesday after learning the news of the crash, which is said to have occurred in the rapper's hometown of Atlanta.

While specific details on the accident remain sparse, the site reports that sources explained that Precious, 66, hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. She was reportedly taken to the hospital immediately where she is now being treated in ICU. Her exact state remains unknown.

Tip and Tiny were reportedly devastated by the news and made the executive decision to put their reality show on ice until Precious's condition improves. We continue to pray for the whole family.