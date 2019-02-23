Mo'Nique's Husband Compares Her To MLK and Malcolm X

When discussing Mo’Nique’s contentious appearance on Steve Harvey’s show STEVE , Sidney stated, “When her and Steve got a chance to discuss it, you got a chance to see it in a very rudimentary way. A very elementary and basic way laid out…” This led to Mo’Nique making the claim that people will do anything to obtain money and fame. It’s this that has her not hating people she’s previously called out.

The actress/comedian and her husband/manager Sidney Hicks recently took to their podcast, Monique & Sidney’s Open Relationship , and addressed all the controversies and didn’t shy away from starting new ones.

“There’s still so many that say, ‘Oh, I got it, and I ain’t gon’ do s**t to mess it up. And whatever it take for me to keep it.’ So what we’re saying right now is, it’s being said out of love,” she said. “Someone put, ‘I hate Steve.’ Please don’t. That’s the last thing we want, baby. The last thing we want is for anybody to hate our brother. For anybody to hate Oprah, Tyler, Lee, Steve, Will Packer. We don’t want nobody to hate our brothers and sisters. What we want is for us to fall in love with each other for real.”

Subsequently, the couple relayed their struggle through an ambitious analogy. Sidney compared his wife’s fight to the struggles of both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. “The same people that we deal with now, in history, that’s saying, ‘Mo’Nique, you should be quiet,’ were the same ones who told Malcolm,” he said. “They were the same ones who told MLK, ‘Y’all were crazy for standing up for your rights.'”

Interestingly, Mo’Nique also claimed Steve Harvey encouraged her to continue to stay silent off the air. “For us, and what did not get aired on the show, is when Steve Harvey said to me, ‘I will not let my family crumble over integrity, with me trying to make a stand or a point.’…With no integrity, your family is already crumbled. I don’t give a got damn how many mansions you pull up to, I don’t give a g*****n how many private yachts you pull up to. I don’t give a f**k about all the material s**t. If you have no integrity, you are already crumbled.”

Mo’Nique previously faced backlash for calling out her fellow “Precious” colleagues Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and more. She claimed they tried to blackball her from the entertainment industry. She would later call for a boycott of Netflix for offering her less money than fellow comics Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer.