Wendy Williams Refers To Her Audience As ‘You N***as’ In Hilarious Clip

“I get very comfortable talking to you.”

Published 19 hours ago

Wendy Williams is happy to be back on the small screen after her hiatus earlier this year.

The veteran talk show host was so relaxed and comfortable spilling the tea with her audience that she accidentally dropped the N-word during a recent episode.

The hilarious blooper took place while Williams dished on the ongoing drama surrounding Blac Chyna's ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay. The teen emcee was assaulted and injured during a shopping trip to New York's Fifth Avenue. 

While recounting the details on YNB's unfortunate assault, Williams joked, "I just love Fifth Avenue shopping. It’s unbelievable, you n***as."

Once she realized what she said, the veteran talk show host issued an apology, but blamed her mishap on the close connection she shares with her audience. "I get very comfortable talking to you," she said.

While Wendy Williams blooper could have easily gone unnoticed, one Twitter user quickly captured the moment and shared it on social media.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

