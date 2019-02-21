Wendy Williams Officially Announces Her Return To Daytime

Fans of The Wendy Williams Show can breathe a sigh of relief as the show's namesake has officially announced her grand return.

Wendy Williams, 54, has confirmed via her Instagram account that her hiatus from her eponymous talk show is concluding, with her officially returning to host the morning program on Monday, March 4.

Both Williams and the show's production company, Debmar-Mercury, shared the news in a joint statement.

"Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime," they said in the release. "We can't wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show..."

The company went on to thank the slew of guest hosts and panelists who have taken her place in her absence.

"These people are, and always will be, true family to the show," they said of the likes of Nick Cannon, KeKe Palmer, Sherri Shepherd and the countless others who temporarily filled her shoes. "And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now."

Speaking for herself, Williams thanked her team in the same statement for working in her absence.

"Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me," she said.

As previously reported, Williams delayed her return to the series three times due to complications with Graves' disease and an arm injury.

Take a look at the full statement, below: