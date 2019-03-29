Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence About Her Recent Struggles With Just Two Words

Ahead of her upcoming week-long break, Wendy Williams finally addressed the many rumors swirling around about the state of her marriage, her health and other “hot topics” in the gossip press. The Queen of Talk used just two words on her show Friday morning to summarize what’s been going on in her personal life lately.

While her audience waited for her to directly address the rumors that she was recently hospitalized following an unexpected drinking binge related to her alleged marriage woes, Williams would only go so far as to say, "Long week," while dropping a throat lozenge into her tea cup.

The recently embattled talk show host then went on to remind her "co-hosts" — a.k.a. her audience — that she would be taking a "pre-planned" break next week.

"We are on vacation for seven days," she said, clearly trying to fend off any further rumors. "We will be back the following Monday."