Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence About Her Recent Struggles With Just Two Words

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Television personality Wendy Williams speaks onstage during her celebration of 10 years of 'The Wendy Williams Show' at The Buckhead Theatre on August 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She gets right to the point on Friday’s episode of her talk show.

Published 12 hours ago

Ahead of her upcoming week-long break, Wendy Williams finally addressed the many rumors swirling around about the state of her marriage, her health and other “hot topics” in the gossip press. The Queen of Talk used just two words on her show Friday morning to summarize what’s been going on in her personal life lately.

While her audience waited for her to directly address the rumors that she was recently hospitalized following an unexpected drinking binge related to her alleged marriage woes, Williams would only go so far as to say, "Long week," while dropping a throat lozenge into her tea cup.

The recently embattled talk show host then went on to remind her "co-hosts" — a.k.a. her audience — that she would be taking a "pre-planned" break next week.

"We are on vacation for seven days," she said, clearly trying to fend off any further rumors. "We will be back the following Monday."

Still, this second hiatus comes as a shock to devoted viewers of the Wendy Williams Show, given that the TV personality just returned from an extended two-month break on March 4.

Since her return to the program, she has been plagued with rumors regarding her health and marriage, with the Daily Mail recently reporting that she was found drunk on Monday after checking herself out of the sober living house she has been staying at for the past few weeks.

On the family front, it was also reported that Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, recently welcomed a child with his alleged mistress.

With all the chatter that has been swirling around the clearly struggling talk show host, we hope she is taking care of herself, above all else.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

