Amara La Negra Is Reportedly Dating Her 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Co-Star's Brother

Meet the Afro-Latina singer's rumored new boo.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami breakout star Amara La Negra is apparently fresh off the market as she recently took to Instagram to debut her new relationship.

While her fans are excited to see their fave in a happy romance, they likely did not expect for her chosen bae to be her Love & Hip Hop co-star Shay Johnson's brother.

Taking to Instagram, the Insecure singer told her current and future suitors to step back as she's now found her prince charming.

"There is Something about a Gentleman That gets me Weak!" she captioned a photo of him kissing her hand. "(Don't get Mad! I was Single Forever! Y'all had y'all chance to slide up in my DMs lol you late!)"

Well, the man who captured Amara's heart is the Flavor of Love star's brother, EmJay, who, like, Amara, is an R&B/bachata recording artist himself.

Also, don't expect this to evolve into an explosive storyline for a future season of the VH1 series, as Shay gave the seal of approval of their relationship by posting heart-eye emojis under Amara's post.

Punching the air yet, fellas?

Written by Moriba Cummings

