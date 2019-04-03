Isaiah Washington Slams Obama But Praises Trump

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington took to Twitter in support of Donald Trump’s passage of the First Step Act on Wednesday. While supporting the bill geared toward criminal justice reform, Washington criticized former President Barack Obama for his alleged refusal to support “the Black agenda.”

The actor wrote, "I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand."

Sharing differences between the two presidents, he continued, "Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct."