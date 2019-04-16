Wendy Williams' Husband Blasts Accusations That He Was In A Sexually Abusive Relationship With A Man

Kevin Hunter is slamming claims he sexually abused Aveon Falstar, a musician Hunter signed to his label.

Falstar recently appeared on the podcast unWineWithTashaK and claimed he and Hunter carried on a sexual relationship throughout 2018. Falstar says his musical talents caught the attention of a producer for The Wendy Williams Show, who invited him to perform during the show’s warm-up.

Hunter was reportedly not immediately sold on Falstar but eventually signed him to his label. Falstar, whose real name is Aveon Williams, claims that their business relationship turned sexual and moved into Hunter’s Fort Lee, New Jersey condo where was treated like a “boy toy.”

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship. It was much more of an abusement relationship,” Falstar said on the podcast. “It was much more of a put me down and keep me as your boy toy relationship. We did [have sex] … He came over and practically raped me at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

Falstar also claimed his legal team sent a “pre-suit” demand letter to Hunter, but it was ignored. The letter addressed Falstar’s sexual assault allegations and asked for an undisclosed amount of money.

Now, Kevin Hunter’s responding via a legal representative. The rep told Page Six that Falstar’s claims are “completely false.”

“The claims levied by Mr. Aveon Williams against Mr. Kevin Hunter are baseless and are completely false,” the rep said. “Mr. Williams’ actions are a part of an elaborate scheme to extort money from Mr. Hunter and is nothing more than an attempt to shake him down for financial gain.

“This office did not offer to settle this matter for any amount nor did we counter their offer as, in accordance with our own independent investigation of these claims, we determined that Mr. Williams’ claims were without merit and we will not allow our client to be extorted by Mr. Williams,” the statement continued. “Mr. Hunter denies Mr. Williams’ claims in the entirety and it further saddens us that Mr. Williams is essentially making light of crimes involving sexual battery by levying these false claims, which a great disservice to those individuals who have actually been the victim of these types of heinous crimes.”

Falstar’s attorney’s haven’t publicly commented on Hunter’s rebuttal.

Kevin Hunter is currently in the process of divorcing his estranged wife Wendy Williams. For months, there have been claims that he was cheating on her with an alleged mistress, later identified as Sharina Hudson. She reportedly gave birth to a child last month. Williams also took an extended period of time away from her TV show but returned to the air early last month.