Another Epic R. Kelly Documentary Is Headed To Television

Singer R. Kelly appears in court on March 22, 2019 for a hearing to request that Kelly be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Pool)

A follow-up to "Surviving R. Kelly" will drop in May.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Lifetime is working on a follow-up to its culture-shifting docuseries Surviving R. Kelly — and it will air much sooner than you think.

According to Deadline, the network that aired the explosive three-part series in January 2019 is set to further the conversation with a two-hour special titled Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, which will examine how the series "affected the conversation about sexual violence and popular culture at large."

The special, which is set to air on May 4, will be hosted by acclaimed journalist Soledad O'Brien and will include clips from Surviving R. Kelly as well as interviews with journalists, legal experts and psychologists who will share their thoughts on the singer and the accusations made against him. The program will also take an "in-depth look" at R. Kelly's now infamous CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King.

The initial documentary was a catalyst for justice for the "Bump N' Grind" singer's alleged victims. Following its airing, he was arrested and indicted on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault against four people, including three minors, dating back to 1998. After the airing of Surviving R. Kelly, calls to sexual assault hotlines also increased by 35 percent, proving that it sparked a necessary conversation around the topic.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will premiere on Saturday May 4, at 10 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

