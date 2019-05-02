Tami Roman Claps Back At A Fan Who Accused Her Of Playing Favorites With Her Daughters

Most recently, however, the Basketball Wives star became the topic of criticism as a fan called her out for playing favorites between her two girls. The shady observation came in response to her promotional video for the upcoming VH1 Mother's Day special, Dear Mama , which she did with her daughter Lyric.

Tami Roman and her daughters, Lyric and Jazz Anderson , have a tight bond, which has been well-demonstrated on reality TV.

The clip showed the reality starlet and Lyric, 24, taking in the sights and rides at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with Jazz, 22, noticeably absent.

Several fans responded positively to the lighthearted clip, with many applauding Roman for setting a great example as a mother. According to Atlanta Black Star, however, one particular troll found issue with her younger daughter not being included in the mix, commenting, "You always with this daughter where is the rapper daughter?"

Roman, who is known for not tolerating slanderous remarks about her kids, directly but calmly clapped back, "Making rap songs." The reality star's comment was made in reference to Jazz's bubbling music career.

Proving that she wasn't, at all, left out of the fun on purpose, Jazz even commented under the post, herself, writing, "LOL this looks like it was fun," with her mother responding, "You would have lost your mind! That roller coaster is bananas."

Despite how the video appeared to some, it is known that Roman is incredibly close with both of her girls and finds no need to prove that to anyone.

Keep doing what you're doing, girl!