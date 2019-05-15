Common Admits The Real Reason He Can’t Hold On To A Relationship

Common may have dated some of the baddest women in Hollywood, but he remains single. Why, you wonder? The actor recently opened up about his failed relationships with surprising candor.

The Oscar winner recently stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to promote his new book, Let Love Have the Last Word, and explained how therapy has helped him work through issues related to what he dubs a "love addiction."

"The pattern I found myself in — and my therapist broke it down — was the feeling of being in love and that honeymoon period," he said. "I was addicted to that feeling."

The actor, who has dated Serena Williams, Angela Rye and Erykah Badu in the past, admitted that once the initial fireworks were over, he would dip.

"I wasn't ready to do the work," he said.

The new author stressed, though, that he is addicted to love and not sex, specifying that he was solely obsessed with the pursuit and early stages of a relationship.

"I obviously care for the person, but when things got tough and it was time to work through stuff, I wasn't willing to work through it," he said.

Thanks to therapy, he said he has since been able to identify those patterns and work on addressing them better in the future.

Take a look at his honest confession, below: