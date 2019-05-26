‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont In Prison After Her 'Sugar Daddy' Dies

The Clermont Twins have a reputation as being social media baddies. Now, one is accused of being simply bad.

Shannade Clermont attained social media fame after a 2015 stint on Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club where her and sister Shannon made quite an impression with their heavily coordinated outfits and unapologetic attitude.

In 2019 though, things are getting serious in real life for Shannade, who has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud for stealing debit-card information from James Alesi, who she described as her “sugar daddy.”

The timing of the crime was unfortunate for Clermont. It allegedly happened on January 31, 2017, the night Alesi, a 42-year-old real-estate broker, overdosed on drugs. Prosecutors describe the $400 Channade received from Alesi as a “prostitution date.”

“He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk,” the social media influence told the New York Post. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know. It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”

Clermont did amit she took his card, and over the next few months, spent $20,000 – using the money on rent, flights and extravagant luxury items.

Alesi would be found dead in his apartment the day after his date with Clermont from the overdose of cocaine mixed with fentanyl. Shannade claims she didn’t know Alesi had died until the news broke, but admits the situation doesn’t look good for her.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” she said.

Shannade Clermont later plead guilty to the fraud charge. She is scheduled to turn herself in on June 4.