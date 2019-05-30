Meghan Markle Is Taking A Bold Stand Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are heading to the United Kingdom in June to meet the Royal family. One of its most popular members, however, is reportedly not interested in rubbing shoulders with the highly controversial public figure.

According to MSN, Meghan Markle will be skipping out on the meeting while her husband and in-laws will be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace released a statement detailing the heavily protested visit.

"The President of the United States, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom," it reads.

The visit will reportedly last for three days and will include one event which will consist of a private palace lunch and tea with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the Trumps. Markle will reportedly be absent.

According to the site, Buckingham Palace further claims that while Markle, who gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry on May 6, won't be dining with the Trumps, she may attend the royal Trooping of the Colour parade in honor of the Queen's birthday on June 8.

Prior to meeting her now husband, Prince Harry, Markle was vocal about her distaste for Trump and his policies. During an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, she said, "Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it...Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting."

Just another reason to love her more, right?