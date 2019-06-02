Bill Cosby’s Accusers Just Won A Major Legal Victory

Bill Cosby has decided to drop defamation claims he made against several of his accusers back in 2015 to “focus on other matters.”

According to reports, the incarcerated actor/comedian will spend a lot of his focus on a appeal of his sentence. Court documents filed on Friday (May 31) state the Massachusetts defamation case is officially over.

Last month, Cosby was reportedly furious when his insurance company settled with an accuser for an undisclosed amount.

“AIG’s conduct is despicable and I can only imagine how terribly they’re treating their policyholders, who don’t have my means and my resources,” Cosby said in a statement via Facebook after the settlement was announced. “It was proven by the Los Angeles Police Department that I was not at the Playboy Mansion on the date in question, and was not in the State of California. This woman’s supposed friend confirmed that she made up this story by denying that they knew her [Goins] and, most importantly, denying that they visited the Playboy Mansion with her.”