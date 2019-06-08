Congratulations! Treach And Pepa’s Daughter Egypt Is Engaged To Her Rapper Beau

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Growing Up Hip Hop has a very special storyline in the works.
Egypt Criss, the daughter of Naughty By Nature rapper Treach and Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa, got a huge surprise early Saturday morning (June 8) during a show at WeHo’s Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood. Her boyfriend, the emcee Sammattick, got down on one knee and proposed. In footage obtained by TMZ, it appears that Egypt said yes!
Apparently, GUHH cameras were rolling for the special moment so we will probably get to see it in full detail during the upcoming fifth season of the show.
This proposal changes GUHH’s dynamic in a big way: Egypt and Sam almost had a quickie wedding in Las Vegas last year, which led to Egypt’s inner circle rushing in to put a kibosh on the whole thing at the last minute.
Pepa reportedly doesn’t believe Sam is the man for her daughter and suggests there are some negative qualities about him that Egypt isn’t seeing herself.
Lil Twist also made things interesting in the season 4 finale when he showed interest in Egypt right in front of Sam. Guess he won’t be getting an invite to the wedding?
We’ll have to see how this plays out between Egypt and her family and friends moving forward. But for now, we send her and her man big congratulations for their engagement!
Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for we TV
