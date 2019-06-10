Erica Dixon Shares The First Photo Of Her Beautiful Twin Girls Following Health Scare

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Erica Dixon atends young thugs 25th Birthday and PUMA Campaign on August 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA)

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star still won’t spill the tea on their father.

Erica Dixon's twins are home and healthy!

A month after she shared she was forced to leave her newborn girls at the hospital after giving birth, the Love & Hip Hop starlet is celebrating having her babies in the comfort of her own home.

Over the weekend, she posted photos of her twins, Embrii and Eryss, while stressing in the supporting caption that this will be the last time her followers will see them for a while.

"This will probably by the only pic of them I post but here are my tiny tots fresh out the womb," she wrote. "I've been so busy with them and juggling everyday life that I realized I haven't taken any new pics of them."

Take a look at her adorable bundles of joy, below:

While she's reveling in her newfound mommyhood, Dixon is yet to disclose her twins' father's identity to her followers, and we honestly can't say we blame her.

