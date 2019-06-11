Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Her Former Co-Hosts On ‘The Real’

Tamar Braxton is doing some reflecting right now and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction for her.

The explosive season finale of Braxton Family Values seemed to have sparked something in the reality star, host and singer, and she’s ready to make amends.

Taking to Instagram, Braxton shared a video of herself at a water park with her boo David Adefeso and her entire family, looking like they’re having the time of their lives. In the caption, she gets deep about how she’s treated certain people over the past few months and sincerely seems to want to change.

“When all you know and feel is hurt. You hurt. Self-inflicted and to others are included,” Tamar wrote in the caption.

She then goes on to name names, including Iyanla Vanzant, with whom Tamar clashed with beginning late last year and almost took to court over defamation. She also apologized to Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Loni Love of The Real for a nasty fight she had with them and her sisters, partially for the aforementioned incident.

“From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me,” she continued. “I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟.”

Many in her comments were encouraging this newfound kindness in hope that she can turn things around, including Towanda Braxton. “Amazing... @tamarbraxton #healing #forgiveness #love Glad I can witness this... #keepmovingforward #kingladybug,” she wrote.

Her boo also had words of encouragement. “My @tamarbraxton these past few months you have shown your strength and resilience💪🏽💪🏽,” wrote David Adefeso. “Your growth has been amazing, your love unending, your passion undying and your changes unmistakable. I love you completely🤞🏽🤞🏽. Together forever❤️❤️💑💑.”

