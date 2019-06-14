Naturi Naughton Split With Her Longtime Boyfriend And Is Rumored To Be Dating A Former Co-Star

Naturi Naughton has been off the market and in a committed relationship with her longtime boyfriend and daughter's father, Ben, for some time. Now, the Power star is revealing that the two have split.

In an interview with Essence, Naughton shared that she's single again, saying that while she thought she had her love life figured out, things took an unexpected turn, and it all boiled down to her outlook on marriage.

"I don't want to be married if it's not the right marriage and the right person," she said. "A lot of people think that marriage is the quintessential success, but it's not if the marriage is not grounded in the right foundation. I went through a lot of feelings of inadequacy about why did my life not turn out to be the perfect picture story, but that's just not what was written for me."

The former 3LW member penned a song titled "Stay Too Long" about their breakup and even shared how the lyrics directly explain how her relationship with Ben dissolved.

"The song is literally about my story," she said. "One of the lyrics is, 'Three months after the baby was born, your love for me was gone. How could you flip the script on me?... Love makes you foolish and stay way too long.'"

Despite their breakup, the two are making it a priority to work together as best as they can for their adorable baby girl, Zuri.

"God gave me a beautiful child, and her father is great and still in her life, and we're co-parenting," she added. "That's a blessing in itself."

Prior to Naughton officially revealing that she and her daughter's father had split, rumors were circulating that she was dating her former on-screen love interest and Power co-star Sinqua Walls.

While the two have not addressed their rumored romance, they've left their followers wondering if they were an item as they shared compliments and flirtatious exchanges on social media.