Ryan Destiny Lands Epic New Role Following The Cancellation Of ‘Star’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Fans of the hit Fox drama Star may be disappointed to learn of its sudden cancellation. However, they won't have to say goodbye to one of the series' leading ladies for good, as she recently scored herself a sweet new gig.
It was recently confirmed that Ryan Destiny, who played Alexandra Crane in the Lee Daniels-led drama, has joined the cast of Freeform's Grown-ish for its next season. She will star alongside the likes of Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Diggy Simmons in the popular college-themed show.
According to the Grown-ish Twitter account, she will play the new role of Jillian, "a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U."
The actress took to Twitter to express her excitement for the new role, writing, "Super exciteddd. love this show! hopefully I fit in ok."
The current season of Grown-ish airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
