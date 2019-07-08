Ryan Destiny Lands Epic New Role Following The Cancellation Of ‘Star’

Fans of the hit Fox drama Star may be disappointed to learn of its sudden cancellation. However, they won't have to say goodbye to one of the series' leading ladies for good, as she recently scored herself a sweet new gig.

It was recently confirmed that Ryan Destiny, who played Alexandra Crane in the Lee Daniels-led drama, has joined the cast of Freeform's Grown-ish for its next season. She will star alongside the likes of Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Diggy Simmons in the popular college-themed show.

According to the Grown-ish Twitter account, she will play the new role of Jillian, "a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U."