Keisha Knight-Pulliam Is Reportedly Dating An Actor Following Messy Divorce From Ed Hartwell

The former "Cosby" kid may have found love again after the NFL player.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Keisha Knight-Pulliam has seemingly moved on from her messy divorce with ex-husband Ed Hartwell and is now reportedly dating someone in the Hollywood biz.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the former Cosby Show actress is now involved with For Better or Worse star Brad James.

The site reports that rumors first began swirling about their alleged romance following Brad's birthday message to Keshia.

"Wishing a very special Birthday to this one... For her birthday go to @keshiaskitchen and order yourself the gift of perfectly seasoned food at home," he captioned a photo of them together.

As the site's shown, the two since went on to flirt in the comments section of their respective Instagram posts. However, the latest that seemed to seal the deal for many was the actress dubbing him her "favorite guy" in a recent post, dated two days ago:

Happy Birthday to my favorite guy ❤️

Seeing as the two have yet to confirm or deny their reported romance, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, if they are actually coupled up, we can safely say they look great together.

