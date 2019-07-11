Moniece Slaughter Spills A Secret About Apryl Jones And Lil Fizz's Romance

Moniece Slaughter is no stranger to spilling the tea on other people's lives — especially those with whom she shares a personal history. This was recently the case when she shared her thoughts on Omarion's babies' mother and bandmate, respectively: Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz.

Slaughter previously claimed that the two have been dating and most recently shared that they have an odd mutual connection that may have brought them together. As Love & Hip Hop fans know, Slaughter shares a child with Fizz, who is also Omarion's B2K bandmate.

During an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, the reality star made a slew of allegations about the two, including her theory about why they got together in the first place.

"What makes this situation so off-putting for me, from what I know, [Fizz] did not pursue a friendship with Apryl until he and [Omarion] fell out," she said. "I think, initially, that was their common ground. I think that they bond over having a common disdain for [Omarion]."

Expounding on the alleged dissolving of Omarion and Fizz's friendship, Slaughter shared a conversation she had with her son that opened her eyes.

"When I made the comment on social media [about Fizz and Apryl dating], my son had felt the need to hide and lie," she said. "He said he thought that I didn't want him around Apryl because of what happened between 'Daddy and Uncle [Omarion].' I didn't even know what transpired between these two men, and why he would be worried about that at nine years old."

Check out her full interview, below, including her response to rumors that Apryl is pregnant: