Watch J.Lo Flex Her Pole Dancing Skills In The Trailer For ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez's forthcoming film, Hustlers, starring an ensemble all-female cast, is set to premiere in the coming months.

In the moments leading up to its nationwide release, the first major trailer for the film has arrived, and it doesn't skimp on the bad ass energy each of the ladies emit.

The clip opens with Lopez's character, Ramona, teaching Constance Wu's character, Destiny, how to pole dance, and from the looks of her technique, J.Lo's definitely a natural. From there, the rest of the cast is introduced with the plot outlining a group of women who band together to con a group of wealthy Wall Street workers.

In addition to Lopez and Wu, the cast also features the likes of KeKe Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Take a look at the trailer, below: