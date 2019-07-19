Jussie Smollett Is Fighting To Stop Further Prosecution In Criminal Case Over Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett's criminal case is apparently far from over.

According to Variety, a month after an Illinois judge rules that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the handling of his since abandoned criminal case, Smollett, through his attorneys, is requesting that the move be reversed.

"Jussie Smollett, by his attorneys, Geragos & Geragos, respectfully requests that this Court grant his Motion, vacate the June 21, 2019 Order, and deny the Petition to Appoint a Special Prosecutor," the filing, made on Friday morning (July 19), reads.

The filing, made in connection to case against the Empire star stemming from his January 29 claims of racist and homophobic abuse, called the multiple charges "a travesty of justice and an unprecedented deprivation of Mr. Smollett's constitutional rights."

The site further reports that Mark Geragos and Tina Glandin, Smollett's counsel, are currently facing their own federal defamation suit from implicated siblings Ola and Abel Osundairo and want the blow from this matter lessened greatly if not completely shut down.

"In the event the Court is not inclined to grant the Motion, Mr. Smollett, by his attorneys, Geragos & Geragos, respectfully requests that the Court modify the June 21, 2019 Order to clarify that the special prosecutor may investigate and prosecute potential misconduct only, and may not further prosecute Mr. Smollett for the charges that were previously brought and dismissed against him," the 30-page motion continued.

As previously reported, in addition to this, the City of Chicago is also suing Smollett in civil court over overtime costs of the lengthy investigation.