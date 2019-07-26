‘L&HH’ Star Erica Dixon Claims Bambi's Mother Threatened Her Daughter Emani

Erica Dixon, Scrappy, Bambi.

"She told her she 'fights scary kids like her.'"

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

The recently aired Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion saw Erica Dixon call her baby's father, Scrappy, and his wife, Bambi, out for allowing her daughter, Emani, to be verbally assaulted by Bambi's mother.

Dixon took to her Instagram Story to explain to her followers that Bambi's mother has been threatening her teenage daughter for some time, prompting her to check the rapper.

"Bambi's mom insulted Emani. Emani's 14," she said. "This grown a**, bad build built-a** woman tried to fight my 14-year-old daughter. She told her she 'fights scary-a** kids like her' because she thought Emani had an attitude with her. Prior to that, she called my daughter a 'label whore.'"

She stood behind her approach, saying, "Yes, I went the f**k off. No one is going to disrespect my daughter. She's a child."

Emani is Scrappy and Dixon's only child together.

Watch her full rant, below:

(Photos from left: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Lifetime, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

