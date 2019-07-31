Kirk Frost's Baby’s Mother Goes On Epic Social Rant Accusing Him Of Putting ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Before Their Son

Monday night's reunion special of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta expectedly brought the drama out, with Kirk Frost and Rasheeda taking center stage.

The couple responded to claims from Kirk's baby's mother, Jasmine Washington, that he has not been as present for his out-of-wedlock son, Kannon. The couple firmly denied the accusation before adding that Jasmine was, in the fact, the problem: they believe she is putting unreasonable demands on the father of four's time. They even boldly claimed that Jasmine is at fault because she knew what she was getting into when she welcomed a child with a married man.

"I think she expects me to be there like she was in a relationship [with me]," Kirk said. "And she gotta understand, it was something different, and you chose to move forward with the situation, and you gotta kind of deal with it."

Rasheeda echoed his sentiment, adding that Jasmine has no choice but to work with Kirk's schedule as she knew he was married with a family of his own when they had their love child.

"You had a child with a married man and a family," she said. "He's not gonna change his structure for you," she said. "He never made you think that s**t from the beginning! So, don't think now that that child is in place that everything is gonna change: It's not."

While Jasmine was not present at the reunion taping to defend herself, she was looking on as it aired on television and took the time to address their comments on her Instagram page. She blasted the couple for allegedly using Kannon for the cameras and pretending to care for him, but failing to even give him a call on his birthday.

"I was told I was uninvited to do the reunion bc I no longer allowed these 2 to film with my son & act as if they really be spending time with him in real life," she wrote. "So why am I even being discussed when I'm not there to defend myself or tell my side? Fake af. They are tv parents. I expect Kirk to be there like a f*****g father. Let's start there. I dnt ask for much! But surely you can take out an hour of your 'busy schedule' to see him for his bday or pick him up for example. Damn, maybe even a 30sec phone call from your daughter's phone to wish him a happy bday? Is that me wanted y'all to change your structure?"

After saying that she has watched the couple fabricate story-lines about her for the show surrounding her parenting, she took aim at Rasheeda caping for her man.

"Don't know what storyline world you live in but better believe having a child does change everything. Or should if you're an active parent!" she continued. "Just say you want to continue making excuses for Kirk sis! Y'all just trying to move on and live like Kannon doesn't exist but he's here and his mother is gonna fight for every bit of respect, love and appreciation he deserves."

Take a look at her full post, below: