Harlem’s Hip Hop Film Festival Provides A Safe Space For Black Creatives

Written by Bernadette R. Giacomazzo

Historically, film festivals have not been as receptive to Black creatives as they are to white creatives. Recently, of course, the tenor of film festivals — and of Hollywood — has changed dramatically. Increased social awareness, thanks to both the #MeToo movement and, to a much greater extent, the #OscarsSoWhite movement, has created a space for new voices to enter the entertainment fray. Black voices are being amplified at festivals like ABFF and given space to tell their stories. For creatives that are looking to be seen, and heard, by other creatives and professionals that look like them, the Hip Hop Film Festival proves another much-needed reprieve from a “nearly all white” entertainment world. The tenor of the festival, too, proved much different than others. Free from the constraints of code-switching and other forms of standing on ceremony, the Black creatives in attendance almost unanimously cheered the “safe space” provided by the festival — a place where they could all be themselves, speak their language and celebrate their culture in an open, honest way. The festival, which took place from August 1 to 4 2019, was hosted at the historic National Black Theater in Harlem, New York, and was specifically designed for writers, directors and producers who grew up in the global culture of hip-hop. And, as a testament to the global nature of hip-hop, the festival boasted an audience of over 100 directors, producers and screenwriters from the United States, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the UK, Russia, Switzerland, South Africa, India, Japan, Portugal and Argentina. “The Hip Hop Film Festival is committed to empowering filmmakers and movie lovers that grew up in the universal culture of hip-hop,” said HHFF founder CR Capers, who spent most of the festival being hands-on with as many creatives as she possibly could, all with a warm greeting and a welcoming smile. But more than a kind word, Capers and the Hip Hop Film Festival offers unparalleled opportunity. Aspiring documentarians, for example, had a chance to showcase their offerings to earn an acquisition meeting with REVOLT TV executives.

Dapper Dan being interviewed at Hip Hop Film Festival.















For Thomas Freeman Jr., the opportunity to potentially have his documentary, The Great Hip-Hop Migration, picked up by such a large conglomerate was one worth striving for. “The Hip Hop Film Festival was the perfect place to showcase my film,” he said. “You know, even though filmmaking is changing, a festival like this provides something valuable. Namely, it provides the exposure, and most importantly, the access, for filmmakers like me that may not have the resources to get it any other way.” Roland Lane, an actor best known for his work in The Long Goodbye — and who was at the Hip Hop Film Festival to promote his appearance in the television series Sauce, which was also showcased at the Festival — agrees. “For me, I got a lot out of this — namely, in the form of access. I’m seeing my whole creative network here — the actors, the writers, the directors I’ve worked with in the past — and they’ve introduced me to a whole new subset of actors, writers, and directors. A lot of the opportunities that I’ve gotten, especially in the past couple of years, has all been because of my network. It’s all been because of the people that I’ve met — the people I’ve collaborated with — or even just some degree of separation where someone has referred me to someone else. It’s all been invaluable to me.” Past submissions and winners have generated great success for the festival. For example, Stefon Bristol’s film See You Yesterday was screened at a previous edition of the Hip Hop Film Festival, and that screening resulted in Spike Lee — and later, Netflix — negotiating a prominent deal for the young filmmaker. And that example was far from the first of its kind: both the festival and the featured filmmakers received worldwide press, and many went on to be invited to other festivals, offered world tours and obtained distribution deals.

'Master Cypher' with Stefon Bristol and Bruce Cohen at Hip Hop Film Festival













