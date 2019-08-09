Harlem’s Hip Hop Film Festival Provides A Safe Space For Black Creatives

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Historically, film festivals have not been as receptive to Black creatives as they are to white creatives. Recently, of course, the tenor of film festivals — and of Hollywood — has changed dramatically. Increased social awareness, thanks to both the #MeToo movement and, to a much greater extent, the #OscarsSoWhite movement, has created a space for new voices to enter the entertainment fray. Black voices are being amplified at festivals like ABFF and given space to tell their stories.
For creatives that are looking to be seen, and heard, by other creatives and professionals that look like them, the Hip Hop Film Festival proves another much-needed reprieve from a “nearly all white” entertainment world. The tenor of the festival, too, proved much different than others. Free from the constraints of code-switching and other forms of standing on ceremony, the Black creatives in attendance almost unanimously cheered the “safe space” provided by the festival — a place where they could all be themselves, speak their language and celebrate their culture in an open, honest way.
The festival, which took place from August 1 to 4 2019, was hosted at the historic National Black Theater in Harlem, New York, and was specifically designed for writers, directors and producers who grew up in the global culture of hip-hop. And, as a testament to the global nature of hip-hop, the festival boasted an audience of over 100 directors, producers and screenwriters from the United States, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the UK, Russia, Switzerland, South Africa, India, Japan, Portugal and Argentina.
“The Hip Hop Film Festival is committed to empowering filmmakers and movie lovers that grew up in the universal culture of hip-hop,” said HHFF founder CR Capers, who spent most of the festival being hands-on with as many creatives as she possibly could, all with a warm greeting and a welcoming smile.
But more than a kind word, Capers and the Hip Hop Film Festival offers unparalleled opportunity. Aspiring documentarians, for example, had a chance to showcase their offerings to earn an acquisition meeting with REVOLT TV executives.
For Thomas Freeman Jr., the opportunity to potentially have his documentary, The Great Hip-Hop Migration, picked up by such a large conglomerate was one worth striving for. “The Hip Hop Film Festival was the perfect place to showcase my film,” he said. “You know, even though filmmaking is changing, a festival like this provides something valuable. Namely, it provides the exposure, and most importantly, the access, for filmmakers like me that may not have the resources to get it any other way.”
Roland Lane, an actor best known for his work in The Long Goodbye — and who was at the Hip Hop Film Festival to promote his appearance in the television series Sauce, which was also showcased at the Festival — agrees. “For me, I got a lot out of this — namely, in the form of access. I’m seeing my whole creative network here — the actors, the writers, the directors I’ve worked with in the past — and they’ve introduced me to a whole new subset of actors, writers, and directors. A lot of the opportunities that I’ve gotten, especially in the past couple of years, has all been because of my network. It’s all been because of the people that I’ve met — the people I’ve collaborated with — or even just some degree of separation where someone has referred me to someone else. It’s all been invaluable to me.”
Past submissions and winners have generated great success for the festival. For example, Stefon Bristol’s film See You Yesterday was screened at a previous edition of the Hip Hop Film Festival, and that screening resulted in Spike Lee — and later, Netflix — negotiating a prominent deal for the young filmmaker. And that example was far from the first of its kind: both the festival and the featured filmmakers received worldwide press, and many went on to be invited to other festivals, offered world tours and obtained distribution deals.
It’s the hope of this type of success that brought New Orleans native Courtni Saizon and her Brooklyn-based filmmaking partner, Brittany Heyward, to the festival. Saizon & Heyward screened their web series, Prospect Park, for the Act Up mini-workshop, and the experience was, for them, a refreshing one.
“We wouldn’t mind giving up some creative ownership of our product,” said Heyward. “At least, I wouldn’t mind — because at the end of the day, something good, something bigger, is going to come out of it. We just really want to share our vision — and get our project out there.”
“What Hip Hop Film Festival is about — and what it’s doing — is so important,” added Saizon. “Their inclusivity, as I mentioned earlier, is what makes it so great. It’s rebellious. It’s mainstream. It’s made such an important impact, not just on us, but on culture in general.”
Aware of the impact that hip-hop has had on the culture as whole, the Hip Hop Film Festival organizers made the even bolder decision to give their prestigious G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) award to the late John Singleton, an award that included several special events honoring the director, including entertainment inspired by the movies of Singleton at the festival’s two-story art gallery.
It’s a decision that was well-embraced by all in attendance, including the mononymic Shefik, whose bold screenplay, One Soul Word, was prominently featured and was a finalist, as well, at the festival. “The philosophy is four pillars — peace, love, unity and respect,” he said, speaking of both his film and the tenor of the festival. “It’s about trying to find themselves — about trying to capture their identity — and it’s about acceptance and love.”
Here is a full list of the 2019 Hip Hop Film Festival winners.
BEST OF THE FEST
WINNER: Pas Honteux
Nominees:
Kasala!
Outgrown
Underdogs
The Closet B.I.T.C.H.
BEST FEATURE
WINNER: Contents Under Pressure
Nominees:
Scam Republique
Regret
Kasala!
BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: Underdogs
Nominees:
Nowhere Bastards
The Process
The Killing of the Fifth Element
Shadows In The Box
BEST SHORT
WINNER: Pas Honteux
Nominees:
God Bless You
The Hip Hop Kid
BEST WEB SERIES
WINNER: The Closet B.I.T.C.H.
Nominees:
#Washed
Bad Web Series
Basic Lee
Sauce
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
WINNER: El Chapo
Nominees:
The Process presents Rasheed Cambell
OG Bobby
Rebirth of Slick
Know Me So Well
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Jamal Hodge – A Happy Divorce
Nominees:
Michael Pickney – Blue Flame
Teo Frank – Underdogs
John Tucker – Pas Honteux
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: To The Madness
Nominees:
Nana’s Room
Sauce
The Hip Hop Kid
BEST SFX/EDITING
WINNER: The Closet B.I.T.C.H.
Nominees:
I am Hero
The Process Presents Rashad Cambell
Loose Lips
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: God Bless You
Nominees:
Existenital Donut
Winston
Keep It Movin
How to Cash Your Life Insurance In 30 Days
BEST COMEDY
WINNER: Bad Web Series
Nominees:
To The Madness
FAM Club
Rhonda Mitchell MD
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Shana Solomon – The Closet B.I.T.C.H.
Nominees:
Samantha Lopez – Me 3.769
Mitch Roberson – Nana’s Rooom
Regine Mont Louis – How To Cash Your Life Insurance in 30 Days
Erica Bowman – Basic Lee
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Kyvon Edwin – Winston
Nominees:
Travis LaBranch – Pas Honteux
Philip E. Walker – The Hip Hop Kid
Guyviad Joseph – God Bless You
Dimitri Carter – Showtime
BEST SOCIAL JUSTICE FILM
WINNER: Causalties of WAR
Nominees:
Four Points
The Color of Skin
The Interview
Pride Is Costly
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Mr. & Mrs. Jackson
Nominees:
Outgrown
Blue Flame
Sauce
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE / SOUNDTRACK
WINNER: Nana’s Room
Nominees:
#Washed
Keep It Movin
Pas Honteux
Lionel Fantom
BEST OF THE FEST INTERNATIONAL
WINNER: Kasala!
Nominees:
1 World Under A Groove
Kangol: Hip hop University
Scam Republique
BEST OF THE FEST – AUDIENCE FAVORITE
WINNER: #Washed
Nominees:
The Closet B.I.T.C.H.
Keep It Movin
Bad Web Series
FAM Club
BEST OF THE FEST – SCREENWRITER’S COMPETITION
WINNER: Prospect Park
Nominees:
The Actor
Still Got The Juice
Toyz On Demand
BEST OF THE FEST – NEW JACK WINNER :
Shawn Antione II – Showtime
BOSS PITCH WINNER : PROSPECT PARK
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS