Loni Love Is Lobbying To Get Tamar Braxton Back On ‘The Real’

The singer was notoriously fired from the morning talk show in 2016.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Popular panel talk show The Real is about to enter its sixth season, and one of its co-hosts wants this new chapter to be one of reconciliation.

Loni Love recently took to Twitter to share her dream guest list with her followers, and her former co-host Tamar Braxton was among the names mentioned.

Braxton was famously fired from the show in 2016 before its third season premiered. Her shocking removal from the panel led to a messy feud between her and the ladies that went on for years.

However, Braxton and her former co-hosts have seemingly come a long way in their relationship. Though still estranged, the possibility of them reconciling on the show may not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

Also mentioned in Love's dream guest list are Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Idris Elba, Jordyn Woods, Lil' Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Viola Davis, Jussie Smollett and more.

Take a look at her full tweet, below:

Would a reunion with all of the original hosts of The Real be something you'd be willing to watch?

