Adrienne Bailon’s Husband Is Sick And Tired Of Trolls Shaming Them For Not Having Any Kids

Adrienne Bailon has been transparent about her fertility struggles ever since she married singer Israel Houghton in 2016. Though her courageous admissions are usually received with tons of support from her fans, a handful of trolls seem to find their way through. One comment recently captured Houghton's attention, and motivated him to stand up for his wife.

In response to a video the gospel singer posted to Instagram, commemorating the three-year anniversary of the day he proposed to Bailon, one commenter rudely wrote, "3 years and no kids."

Not letting this one slide, as he's done in the past, Houghton essentially told the troll to mind his business.

"Tyson, my brother. Do you really want this smoke right now," he wrote. "I'm gonna let you go and find something worth worrying about. In the meantime and in between time: May I suggest perhaps an online etiquette class? Couple things you don't inquire about — women's age, women's weight, and as someone eloquently put it in these comments — unless invited STAY OUT of a woman's uterus."

He added that when he and Bailon do have a child of their own, he'll be awaiting his congratulations.

"May the Lord Bless you Real Good as you go find a good thing/wife," he ended his response.

