Naturi Naughton Celebrates Her ‘Triumphs’ At National Action Network Awards In Harlem

On Monday evening, Harlem’s historic Apollo Theatre was filled with wisdom, the gospel, celebration and honor as the president and founder of NAN, Reverend Al Sharpton, celebrated his 65th birthday and 50 years of activism. With a special “Happy Birthday” song, sung by audience members, Sharpton stood alongside Korey Wise as he blew out his candles to kick off the event. The 10th annual Triumph Awards honors those who have paved the way and opened doors in the world of entertainment, business, news, justice, and activism. Open to the public for free, doors wouldn’t open until 6:30, but the community would be wrapped around the building hours before, dressed in their Sunday best.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Praises Al Sharpton At Star-Studded Birthday Bash

“Just being Black is heroic,” said Van Jones, an honoree and recipient for the 2019 National Action Network Triumph Awards.

Actress and singer Naturi Naughton was awarded the “Entertainer’s Award” for her exceptional performance as Tasha in Starz Network’s #1 hit drama series Power. After killing off LaKeisha (LaLa Anthony) during the eighth episode of the final season, Naughton started her speech with: “I did what I had to do!” Re-adjusting the microphones to give a powerful speech, no pun intended, Naughton stood as a testament to her fans. “We have power in our voice. We have to remember there is power in our gifts. There is power in our art. There is power in our vote. There is power in our churches. There is power in our schools. There is power in our community,” the actreess said during her motivating acceptance speech.

With a list of notable accolades under her belt, Naughton has been recognized as the 2017 and 2018 NAACP Image Award winner for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,” as well as being awarded by the Women in Entertainment Executive Network (WEEN), Black Women in Film Summit, and the National Urban League of New York for her impressive body of work in television and film.

“I stand here as a testament today, saying know your power people, don’t let nobody take it away from you. You are worthy. You are talented. You are beautiful. You are gifted. So many times I was told I was too dark. I wasn’t pretty enough. I was too short. I wasn’t this. There will be many people that [will] tell you that. But I am here today receiving the Entertainer’s Award. I want to be a representation that is a reflection of you. We are bringing it real and raw. I am so proud to be a Black woman in Hollywood.”