Safaree Cash and Jewelry Robber Pleads Guilty

One of the men who allegedly robbed Safaree Samuels at gunpoint last year and stole a substantial amount of the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star’s cash and jewelry has decided not to try his luck in a trial and is pleading guilty.

Carl Harry, one of three alleged robbers who took cash and jewelry from the rapper and reality star, was facing 20 years behind bars if convicted. According to TMZ, since he is pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 364 days in the Bergen County Jail followed by five years of probation.

The other six charges against Harry will be dismissed as a part of the plea. He will be sentenced in January.

The other alleged culprits, Shawn Harewood (who knows Safaree) and Tacuma Ashman will stand trial in December over the robbery.

In April 2018, Safaree was held at gunpoint and robbed of more than $180,000 in cash and jewelry. Authorities say the men were tailing Safaree for a while and corned him in a parking garage where the robbery went down. It was all recorded on security cameras.