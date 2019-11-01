Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy And More In Historic Photo At Tyler Perry’s New Studio Will Make Your Life

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
What happens when comedic legends Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy get together? They break the internet, of course!
On Wednesday (October 30), the stars of Bad Boys for Life and Coming 2 America shared a legendary moment while visiting Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta.
Watch video footage from the spirited reunion among the legends, below:
Wesley Snipes, who has also been confirmed to be starring in the highly anticipated Coming to America sequel, was also in the mix. The Hollywood legend posted a photo with his three peers, captioned, "OGs in this!"
Even Tracy Morgan was present for the grand reunion, along with several members of the Coming 2 America cast, including original cast member Shari Headley.
Bad Boys for Life is set to hit theaters on January 17, while Coming 2 America is slated to premiere months later, on August 7, 2020.

