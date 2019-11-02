Stevie J’s Son Dorian Arrested And Charged With Possession Of Weapons: Report

Dorian Henderson, the 24-year-old son of Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J, was reportedly arrested in Buffalo, New York on October 31 and has since been charged with possession of weapons.

Up News Info reports Henderson was picked up by police on Halloween night and is currently being held at the Erie County Correctional Center. A portal through center’s website confirms the arrest news.

Under New York law, which is one of the strictest when it comes to firearms violations, Henderson faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Over the last few years, Dorian and Stevie J have improved their relationship. Two years ago, Dorian, who is a rapper, released a diss track against his father, claiming he was not very involved in his life. The two have since reconciled.