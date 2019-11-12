Tamar Braxton Apologizes For Problematic Comment About Homosexuality After Getting Dragged By Twitter

The reality star clarifies her offensive rant.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Tamar Braxton is backtracking on her comments equating a man's lack of sexual advances toward women with homosexuality.

As previously reported, the reality star randomly posted a rant to her Instagram Story claiming that men who are in relationships with women, but refuse to be physically intimate for several days, "want d**k."

"The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain't enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!!" she wrote. "They want D**k!! Periodt!!... It's nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!!" she wrote. "If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don't touch u, it's NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that's on my momma."

Since her comments went viral, the "Love & War" singer received tons of backlash across social media, with many calling her out for blatantly using homosexuality as a weapon.

RELARED: Tamar Is Getting Dragged On Twitter For Claiming A Man Must Be Gay If ‘He Don’t Touch You’ For Several Days

"This was a very creative way to say, 'I'm insecure,'" one commenter wrote, while another added, "So sick of straight women like Tamar Braxton using homosexuality as a weapon just because a man doesn't want them."

After the internet lit her ablaze, Tamar revisited her words and is now singing a different tune. Se also made a point to note that she was not referring to her current boyfriend David Adefeso's sexuality in her controversial post.

"I shouldn't have been in my feelings & ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends," she tweeted. "I was talking about me but not me and David. I've been through a lot."

She took a screenshot of the tweet and reposted it to her Instagram Story, adding, "We all say stupid s**t."

Take a look, below:

While that technically was not an apology, it appears as though Tamar has some regrets about her problematic statement.

