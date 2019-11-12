Tamar Braxton Apologizes For Problematic Comment About Homosexuality After Getting Dragged By Twitter

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Tamar Braxton is backtracking on her comments equating a man's lack of sexual advances toward women with homosexuality.
As previously reported, the reality star randomly posted a rant to her Instagram Story claiming that men who are in relationships with women, but refuse to be physically intimate for several days, "want d**k."
"The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain't enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!!" she wrote. "They want D**k!! Periodt!!... It's nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!!" she wrote. "If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don't touch u, it's NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that's on my momma."
Since her comments went viral, the "Love & War" singer received tons of backlash across social media, with many calling her out for blatantly using homosexuality as a weapon.
"This was a very creative way to say, 'I'm insecure,'" one commenter wrote, while another added, "So sick of straight women like Tamar Braxton using homosexuality as a weapon just because a man doesn't want them."
After the internet lit her ablaze, Tamar revisited her words and is now singing a different tune. Se also made a point to note that she was not referring to her current boyfriend David Adefeso's sexuality in her controversial post.
"I shouldn't have been in my feelings & ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends," she tweeted. "I was talking about me but not me and David. I've been through a lot."
She took a screenshot of the tweet and reposted it to her Instagram Story, adding, "We all say stupid s**t."
Take a look, below:
While that technically was not an apology, it appears as though Tamar has some regrets about her problematic statement.
(Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
