Tamar Braxton Apologizes For Problematic Comment About Homosexuality After Getting Dragged By Twitter

Tamar Braxton is backtracking on her comments equating a man's lack of sexual advances toward women with homosexuality.

As previously reported, the reality star randomly posted a rant to her Instagram Story claiming that men who are in relationships with women, but refuse to be physically intimate for several days, "want d**k."

"The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain't enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!!" she wrote. "They want D**k!! Periodt!!... It's nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!!" she wrote. "If he lays with you for 3, 4, 10 days and he don't touch u, it's NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! And that's on my momma."

Since her comments went viral, the "Love & War" singer received tons of backlash across social media, with many calling her out for blatantly using homosexuality as a weapon.