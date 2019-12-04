Kandi Burruss Calls Out Todd Tucker For Going Clubbing Days After Baby Blaze Was Born

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: {L-R) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Kandi Burruss Calls Out Todd Tucker For Going Clubbing Days After Baby Blaze Was Born

"She ain’t even a week old yet!"

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker just welcomed a new baby, but it appears that the couple isn't seeing eye-to-eye on one key detail when it comes to taking care of the little one.

In a vlog posted to the Real Housewives of Atlanta starlet's YouTube channel, the two showed that they can barely come to an agreement on just about anything since their daughter Blaze was born in November.

In the video, the couple began arguing over Todd's alleged "lack" of hands-on care for their newborn, with his wife getting into the specifics of what was going on.

"He pissed me off. Like, seriously. I told him, 'We need to go to counseling or something, because I do not like you right now,'" she said, while he sat beside her. "I feel like he was being selfish. Obviously, when it's time to do the late night hours, he just don't try to chip in whatsoever."

It feels so good to be loved! ❤️

Todd responded, "I'm sleep... If you sleep through it, how can you help?"

"I already knew I was going to be on my own with the late shift, because that's how he was with Ace," she continued. "This is where he pissed me off. He decided he wanna go out, and go to the club. She ain't even a week old yet!... two nights in a row!"

The two butt heads almost immediately after the video began. Take a look below:

This is the couple's second child together. They have a 3-year-old son, Ace, and one daughter each from their respective previous relationships.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

