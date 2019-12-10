Tara Wallace Says She Regrets Being On ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
After appearing on four seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Tara Wallace says that she regrets being cast on the reality series.
The latest VH1 Unveiled episode, which airs on the network's YouTube channel on Tuesday (Dec. 10), revealed Tara’s true feelings about the show.
“I was apprehensive about doing the show. Knowing Peter, I knew there was something he was leaving out. I think that if I were I clear on what we were doing before we did it, I definitely would not have done the show,” she says.
Wallace appeared as the girlfriend of her longtime beau, Peter Gunz, but during her debut season it was revealed that Gunz secretly tied the knot with Amina Buddafly. The love triangle would soon become a major storyline that lasted several seasons. Gunz has three children between both Wallace and Buddafly.
Buddafly and Gunz divorced in 2018 and that same year both Buddafly and Wallace publicly made amends.
The 36-year-old also spoke to her old school mentality, “I’m kind of school in the respect that there are things that just happen at home that stay at home,” she said before continuing, “you don’t go to work and tell your boss all of your business. It’s just really not the place for it.”
