Tara Wallace Says She Regrets Being On ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’

After appearing on four seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Tara Wallace says that she regrets being cast on the reality series.

The latest VH1 Unveiled episode, which airs on the network's YouTube channel on Tuesday (Dec. 10), revealed Tara’s true feelings about the show.

“I was apprehensive about doing the show. Knowing Peter, I knew there was something he was leaving out. I think that if I were I clear on what we were doing before we did it, I definitely would not have done the show,” she says.