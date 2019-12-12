Comedian Chris Cotton, 32, Tragically Dies Months Before His Wife Gives Birth

Tragic news to report. Comedian Chris Cotton, known for his work on Comedy Central, has died at the age of 32. The news is even more heartbreaking considering his wife Ericalynn Cotton is pregnant with their first child and reportedly due in February, according to E! Online.



A statement from Comedy Central read, “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed.” Cotton is most known for co-writing and co-starring in Comedy Central’s online talk show Every Damn Day.



Comedian Hannibal Burress wrote on Twitter about the Philly native, “A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him. I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”



Just last week, Cotton performed at NYC's Caroline's on Broadway comedy club.



His cause of death is not public but a GoFundMe page has been set up for his pregnant wife.



Condolences go out Chris Cotton’s friends, family and supporters.