Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Brother Shows His Support Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing some serious allegations from seven new women over sexual misconduct ranging from unwanted touching to to rape.

Apparently, his little brother is sticking by him. Taking to his Instagram, Omar Gooding posted a picture of Cuba holding his newborn nephew Miles Christian Gooding, accompanied by Omar’s other son Omar Gooding Jr. and the caption, “Sorry Hate. Love wins. Keep ya Head held High Broham. #Truth #Tis The Season.”

The captions on the post were disabled.