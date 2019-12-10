Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused By Seven More Women Of Sexual Misconduct, Bringing Total To 22

Seven more women have come forward to accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of accusers to 22.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the new allegations range from forcible kissing and touching to comments about them urinating on him.

One woman, according to the docs, claims Gooding tried to kiss her without her consent while hanging out at Sundance Music Festival in 2009. She says she pushed him away, reminding him he’s married, but he then touched her butt and forced his hand on her crotch area and ripped her tights.

RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Assault By 14 Women, Including Graphic Claims

Another woman alleges Gooding groped her in 2011 and when she confronted him, he said, “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you."

In 2018, Gooding allegedly demanded a woman pee on him in Malibu. According to the documents, he allegedly told the woman, "You're going to sit on my face, pee in my mouth and pee all over me." She claims these comments occurred on three separate occasions at the same bar over the course of two years.

The new allegations from the seven women are a part of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s current case in Manhattan. He’s reportedly been indicted on criminal charges stemming from three separate alleged incidents in NYC. He hasn’t yet been charged for any of the claims by the seven new accusers, but could be soon.

Gooding’s lawyer Mark Heller, according to TMZ, says his client wants the indictment tossed and claims he “has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct. Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as often times happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum.

"The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney’s Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney’s Office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant,” Heller adds.

RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Shown Touching Accuser's Butt In Surveillance Video

In October, footage surfaced showing Gooding making contact with the backside of one of the previous women to accuse him of sexual assault. The tape was used as evidence as part of an ongoing case. The woman in the video, Natasha Ashworth, claims the incident happened at TAO nightclub in New York City in 2018, where she was working as a server.