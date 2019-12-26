Draya Michele Calls It Quits With Fiancé Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele and her fiancé, NFL player Orlando Scandrick, have parted ways.

The former Basketball Wives L.A. star unveiled the news on her Instagram Story that she is no longer engaged and had been single for the entire month of December.

“Merry Christmas everyone,” the IG story began. “So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. I have been single the entire month of December.”

RELATED: Exclusive: Draya Michele Gets A New Gig As A Clothing Designer

Scandrick proposed to Michele in 2015, the two also have a 3-year-old son together, Jru.

The pair has been together since 2013 but split the following year after her alleged flirting and infidelity. “I’d rather focus on my career and family than a relationship at the time. I did my best to make things work. I’m not the one who failed,” she captioned in a since-deleted IG post.

They would then rekindle their love to then call it quits again in 2015, less than one month after he proposed. “After more than two years together, Orlando and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” she also said in a since-deleted social media post. “Unfortunately, we both live very hectic lives making it difficult to spend the deserved time together. He is a great father and I will cherish the memories that we created.” According to TMZ, Scandrick reportedly filed a restraining order on his then soon-to-be wife the same year, which led him to call off their engagement.

Eyebrows began to raise last week when the 34-year-old playfully hinted in a since-deleted tweet that she wanted to see rapper DaBaby’s nude photos after the KIRK artist became a trending topic on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 21).

The couple has called it quits in the past and has had an on-again-off-again relationship but with the sudden announcement on Draya’s Instagram, it seems that officially tying the knot is out of the question.

The model, actress, and fashion designer recently shared on Wednesday (Dec. 25) that she is now a Savage X Fenty ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line. The news was first posted on Twitter.