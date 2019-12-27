Tristan Wilds Shares Baby News After Admitting He Had A Bad Year

Tristan “Mack” Wilds is generally rather private when it comes to his personal life. The multi-hyphenate entertainer announced on Christmas Day that he is expecting something sent to him by God himself.

Wilds unveiled on his Instagram with a baby blue and gold ribboned button that he is a father-to-be. He captioned the photo with the mother of his child, long-time girlfriend Christina Hammond, in tow.

“Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. Sh*t , honestly? I’d been there for a while,” he opened with before later continuing. “I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed ...Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas,” The Tales actor said.

