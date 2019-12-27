Tristan Wilds Shares Baby News After Admitting He Had A Bad Year

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Tristan “Mack” Wilds is generally rather private when it comes to his personal life. The multi-hyphenate entertainer announced on Christmas Day that he is expecting something sent to him by God himself.
Wilds unveiled on his Instagram with a baby blue and gold ribboned button that he is a father-to-be. He captioned the photo with the mother of his child, long-time girlfriend Christina Hammond, in tow.
“Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. Sh*t , honestly? I’d been there for a while,” he opened with before later continuing. “I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed ...Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas,” The Tales actor said.
Aight, serious moment... Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. Shit, honestly? I’d been there for a while. I dunno, i was just letting life take me wherever she may. But I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed...Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas.
Hammond celebrated the news on her Instagram while posting a 10-year throwback photo.
It has been rumored for some months that the two have been expecting. Hammond first started showing off her baby bump back in October to put those rumors to bed.
Wilds was in the news earlier this summer after he was stopped in New York City for having dark-tinted windows. Police officers would then find out that the 30-year-old’s license was suspended. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, according to New York Daily News. His charges were soon formally suspended.
Congratulations to the new parents-to-be!
Photo: Santiago Felipe/WireImage
